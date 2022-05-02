Previous
Reflections by mittens
Photo 3625

Reflections

We ate at a quaint restaurant on a golf course and I liked the tree reflections on our table.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Shutterbug ace
I like them also. Looks like a nice place to eat.
May 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
It does look rather lovely.
May 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 2nd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely reflections made a great shot
May 2nd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
May 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
