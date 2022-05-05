Sign up
Photo 3628
Phlox
This is draping over a retaining wall next to my garage.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
flowers
,
phlox
Janet B.
ace
What a treat! Such gorgeous color!
May 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous , how wonderful ! fav
May 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
That looks amazing, beautiful shot and colour.
May 5th, 2022
