Photo 3632
More lilacs
This is from another lilac bush in my back yard. The flowers on this one are a little lighter than the ones on my other bush.
Thank you very much for stopping.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
2
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
lilacs
Mags
ace
Very beautiful! I wish lilacs did well here. Too hot for them.
May 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 9th, 2022
