Lily of the Valley by mittens
Photo 3634

Lily of the Valley

One of my favorite flowers.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Merrelyn ace
It looks lovely peeking out from between the leaves.
May 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love them too, ever so beautifully captured Marilyn.
May 11th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Lovely capture
May 11th, 2022  
