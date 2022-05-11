Sign up
Photo 3634
Lily of the Valley
One of my favorite flowers.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
3
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
4797
photos
191
followers
163
following
995% complete
View this month »
3634
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Merrelyn
ace
It looks lovely peeking out from between the leaves.
May 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love them too, ever so beautifully captured Marilyn.
May 11th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture
May 11th, 2022
