Starting to fill in by mittens
Photo 3636

Starting to fill in

This one was taken at the end of April. It's so nice to see the green filling in.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
Lovely shot of the beautiful fresh green. Our trees have lost all their leaves by now.
May 13th, 2022  
