Previous
Next
Flowers by mittens
Photo 3652

Flowers

These were on a bush and I have no idea what they are.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1000% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks like a Best White Hydrangea to me, I used to have them in Germany. Lovely find and shot, although it seems to be almost past its's prime.
May 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise