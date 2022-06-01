Previous
Next
Grazing on a misty day by mittens
Photo 3653

Grazing on a misty day

This one was taken back in April.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1000% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Love these kind of organic scenery,so peaceful— stress reliever ❤️🙏🌻
June 1st, 2022  
KWind ace
So many horses! Great shot!
June 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Just too beautiful, fabulous capture and scene.
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise