Photo 3670
Pieris leaves
Thank you very much for stopping by.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
leaves
theme-plants
gloria jones
Nice shot and details
June 19th, 2022
Mags
Love those rain drops!
June 19th, 2022
