Not much left by mittens
Photo 3677

Not much left

Spotted this on one of our drives. I'm surprised it is still standing.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Beryl Lloyd ace
An interesting find -more holey than Godly -- hope you do not have sudden gusts of wind in the near future to demolish the lot !
June 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
Poor old structure made for an amazing shot.
June 27th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I always wonder what stories these have to tell. I wouldn’t want to be close in a strong wind. Interesting shot with all the greenery overtaking.
June 27th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Great find, I don't think it will be standing for much longer.
June 27th, 2022  
