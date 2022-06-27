Sign up
Photo 3677
Not much left
Spotted this on one of our drives. I'm surprised it is still standing.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
Beryl Lloyd
ace
An interesting find -more holey than Godly -- hope you do not have sudden gusts of wind in the near future to demolish the lot !
June 27th, 2022
Mags
ace
Poor old structure made for an amazing shot.
June 27th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I always wonder what stories these have to tell. I wouldn’t want to be close in a strong wind. Interesting shot with all the greenery overtaking.
June 27th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Great find, I don't think it will be standing for much longer.
June 27th, 2022
