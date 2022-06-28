Previous
Fog in the evening by mittens
Fog in the evening

Took this from a hilltop behind a local school
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

mittens (Marilyn)

Peter Dulis
love it
love it
June 28th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
So pretty with the pink tones
June 28th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
How lovely, almost abstract
June 28th, 2022  
