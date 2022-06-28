Sign up
Photo 3678
Fog in the evening
Took this from a hilltop behind a local school
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
fog
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
June 28th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
So pretty with the pink tones
June 28th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
How lovely, almost abstract
June 28th, 2022
