Photo 3680
Magnolia tree
This is an older shot taken back in April.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
tree
,
magnolia
gloria jones
ace
What a great capture of this lovely Magnolia...love the pinks.
June 30th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find and capture of this which appears an old magnolia bush with its delightful mop of beautiful pink blossom !
June 30th, 2022
