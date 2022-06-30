Previous
Next
Magnolia tree by mittens
Photo 3680

Magnolia tree

This is an older shot taken back in April.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1008% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What a great capture of this lovely Magnolia...love the pinks.
June 30th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely find and capture of this which appears an old magnolia bush with its delightful mop of beautiful pink blossom !
June 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise