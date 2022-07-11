Previous
Next
Looking down by mittens
Photo 3691

Looking down

HeeHee. For the monthly theme of perspectives.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1011% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
July 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I hope you looked down in time and not pushed your trolly into the mug display !! ha ha !!
July 11th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Haha, like Beryl I hope you did not collide!
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise