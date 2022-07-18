Previous
Sailing by mittens
Photo 3696

Sailing

A sailboat on the bay at Lake Erie. We enjoyed our short visit to Erie and I'll share some of the pictures I took. Thank you very much for stopping by.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana ace
I wish I were on it, stunning capture of this wonderful and peaceful setting.
July 18th, 2022  
