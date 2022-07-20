Previous
Next
Calm and quiet by mittens
Photo 3698

Calm and quiet

View of the bay at Lake Erie.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1013% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Would love to stand there and look out
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise