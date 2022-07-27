Sign up
Photo 3705
Pretty flowers
Some pretty flowers to brighten up the day. Taken in Erie, PA.
Thank you so much for your encouraging comments and favs.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4887
photos
186
followers
163
following
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
Tags
flowers
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice DoF and colour
July 27th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful and cheerful image. Love the comp, the focus, and the soft background.
July 27th, 2022
*lynn
ace
gorgeous!
July 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful dof.
July 27th, 2022
