The beach at Lake Erie by mittens
Photo 3706

The beach at Lake Erie

This fellow seemed to be enjoying the view.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
@mittens
Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful pastels and scene
July 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful scene, love the silhouettes.
July 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful tones and silhouettes.
July 28th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️❤️❤️
July 28th, 2022  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice silhouettes, reflection, and view
July 28th, 2022  
