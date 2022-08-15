Sign up
Photo 3723
Queen Anne's Lace
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
4
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4905
photos
184
followers
162
following
Merrelyn
ace
The individual flowers are so delicate.
August 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and pov, such gorgeous and delicate little blooms.
August 15th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Lovely details
August 15th, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice presentation
August 15th, 2022
