Photo 3726
Some pretty weeds and a bug
Thank you for stopping by and thank you for sharing your pictures with all of us.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Taffy
ace
Wonderful POV for the image/scene.
August 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 18th, 2022
bruni
ace
Lovely weeds called thistles.
August 18th, 2022
