Previous
Next
Photo 3740
Bee on a pretty flower
Have a great weekend everyone.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
flower
,
bee
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture and clarity
September 2nd, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture and focus
September 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and detail. Have a great weekend too Marilyn :-)
September 2nd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the light on the flowers and the bee. Hope you have a great weekend also.
September 2nd, 2022
