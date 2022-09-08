Previous
Flowers by mittens
Not sure what they are. They make me think of lilacs or hydrangeas.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
mittens (Marilyn)

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely hydrangea - the flowers so bountiful !
September 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
It looks like a variety of hydrangea to me too. Lovely shot and colour.
September 8th, 2022  
