Serenity at the park by mittens
Photo 3747

Serenity at the park

Thank you very much for stopping by and for your encouraging comments and favs.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this peaceful park
September 10th, 2022  
Taffy ace
This looks so peaceful! Lovely composition too.
September 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured. I would love to be sitting there.
September 10th, 2022  
Pam ace
That does look so serene. Beautiful shot.
September 10th, 2022  
