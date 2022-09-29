Previous
Red berries by mittens
Photo 3765

Red berries

The color version is in my other album. I thought I would share both of them with you.
29th September 2022

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Skip Tribby - ​🇬🇧 ace
Nice selective color shot.
September 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a lovely choice of SC.
September 29th, 2022  
Maria
Very interesting colors! Nice!
September 29th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great use of SC
September 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great SC
September 29th, 2022  
