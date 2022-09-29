Sign up
Photo 3765
Red berries
The color version is in my other album. I thought I would share both of them with you.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
5
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4961
photos
184
followers
164
following
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berries
,
bush
Skip Tribby - 🇬🇧
ace
Nice selective color shot.
September 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a lovely choice of SC.
September 29th, 2022
Maria
Very interesting colors! Nice!
September 29th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great use of SC
September 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great SC
September 29th, 2022
