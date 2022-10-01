Previous
Hurricane Ian clouds by mittens
Photo 3767

Hurricane Ian clouds

Our sky was amazing looking last night as remnants of Hurricane Ian made it here in Pennsylvania.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Mags ace
Beautiful color!
October 1st, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
How pretty- I think we just had clouds.
October 1st, 2022  
Taffy ace
What a beautiful ceiling!
October 1st, 2022  
