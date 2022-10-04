Sign up
Photo 3770
Rural living in Pennsylvania
This was taken in August. Thank you so much for your encouraging comments and favs.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful landscape.
October 4th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
October 4th, 2022
