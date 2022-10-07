Sign up
Photo 3773
Lovely flowers
I don't know what they are but they are on display outside of our local recreation center. It's so nice to still see some flowers in bloom.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
2
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4969
photos
184
followers
164
following
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
Tags
flowers
Diana
ace
they are gorgeous, lovely shot of these beauties.
October 7th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
I believe they are a dahlia with those dark leaves. Something like Bishop of Llandaff or something similar. Very pretty
October 7th, 2022
