Lovely flowers by mittens
Lovely flowers

I don't know what they are but they are on display outside of our local recreation center. It's so nice to still see some flowers in bloom.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
they are gorgeous, lovely shot of these beauties.
October 7th, 2022  
Casablanca
I believe they are a dahlia with those dark leaves. Something like Bishop of Llandaff or something similar. Very pretty
October 7th, 2022  
