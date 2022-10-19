Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3784
Autumn 4
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
3
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4980
photos
184
followers
164
following
1036% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
autumn
gloria jones
ace
Love the carpet of fall leaves...great shot
October 19th, 2022
bruni
ace
Beautiful colours and carpet.
October 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of these gorgeous golden leaves.
October 19th, 2022
