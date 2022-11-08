Sign up
Photo 3804
Tree lined street
This was taken a couple of weeks ago.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
7
4
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5002
photos
185
followers
165
following
1042% complete
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
1161
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
nov22words
Maria
So beautiful autumn shot!
November 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Love the colorful tree-lined streets...nice light
November 8th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful scene
November 8th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
November 8th, 2022
KWind
ace
Looks like a beautiful street!
November 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
What a lovely neighborhood!
November 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
what an amazing capture of this beautiful and colourful neighbourhood. there seems to be a red hedge too.
November 8th, 2022
