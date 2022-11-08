Previous
Next
Tree lined street by mittens
Photo 3804

Tree lined street

This was taken a couple of weeks ago.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1042% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maria
So beautiful autumn shot!
November 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Love the colorful tree-lined streets...nice light
November 8th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful scene
November 8th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
November 8th, 2022  
KWind ace
Looks like a beautiful street!
November 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
What a lovely neighborhood!
November 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
what an amazing capture of this beautiful and colourful neighbourhood. there seems to be a red hedge too.
November 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise