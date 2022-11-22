Previous
Now the deer is in my yard by mittens
Photo 3818

Now the deer is in my yard

This is the same deer as shown in my project yesterday but now she came into my yard.
Taken a couple of weeks ago.
mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
What a pretty capture. Such a gentle looking animal.
November 22nd, 2022  
