Photo 3818
Now the deer is in my yard
This is the same deer as shown in my project yesterday but now she came into my yard.
Taken a couple of weeks ago.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
1
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5016
photos
181
followers
163
following
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
Tags
deer
Dione Giorgio
What a pretty capture. Such a gentle looking animal.
November 22nd, 2022
