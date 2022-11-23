Previous
Cute store display by mittens
Photo 3819

Cute store display

These were among an autumn display at a store. They reminded me of Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details

Monica
Adorable!
November 23rd, 2022  
KWind ace
Very cute!
November 23rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
November 23rd, 2022  
