Photo 3824
Colorful leaves
Taken at the end of October.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
2
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5022
photos
182
followers
164
following
1047% complete
View this month »
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
Views
6
2
365
leaves
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these two toned leaves, love the pastel colours.
November 29th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful leaf detail and colour
November 29th, 2022
