Holiday 6 by mittens
Photo 3831

Holiday 6

We can't have Christmas without Frosty.
Frosty is sitting in front of my TV screen with an image from YouTube on the screen. Frosty has been part of our Christmas since my kids were young.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, this looks like the best family Xmas coming up for you
December 6th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Awww don’t you love family treasures with such sweet memories.
December 6th, 2022  
