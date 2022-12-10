Previous
Next
Holiday 10 by mittens
Photo 3835

Holiday 10

Ornaments on the tree. The red one was one of my parents when I was a kid and the blue one is one my husband's parents when he was a kid. They are precious keepsakes to us.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1050% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely festive shot, how amazing that you still have those ornaments.
December 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
So colourful & festive!
December 10th, 2022  
Michelle
Lovely colourful capture
December 10th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
December 10th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
So nice to have those keepsakes. Very pretty image of the tree.
December 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise