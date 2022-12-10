Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3835
Holiday 10
Ornaments on the tree. The red one was one of my parents when I was a kid and the blue one is one my husband's parents when he was a kid. They are precious keepsakes to us.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
5
2
Tags
ornaments
Diana
ace
Lovely festive shot, how amazing that you still have those ornaments.
December 10th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
So colourful & festive!
December 10th, 2022
Michelle
Lovely colourful capture
December 10th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
December 10th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
So nice to have those keepsakes. Very pretty image of the tree.
December 10th, 2022
