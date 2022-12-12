Previous
Holiday 12 by mittens
Photo 3837

Holiday 12

Santa hat ornaments. This was taken at a store.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
ace
Mags ace
They are so cute! Love the magic sparkles.
December 12th, 2022  
Faye Turner
Cute hat
December 12th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Very cute
December 12th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
December 12th, 2022  
