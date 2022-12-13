Sign up
Photo 3838
Holiday 13
Another pretty holiday wall art we saw at a store.
Thank you very much for stopping and for your encouraging comments and favs.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5040
photos
182
followers
165
following
1051% complete
Maria
It seems to me that such pictures create a festive mood! Very beautiful!
December 13th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So festive and pretty!
December 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
A lovely piece of art.
December 13th, 2022
