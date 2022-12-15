Sign up
Photo 3840
Holiday 15
Poinsettias. I thought these variegated ones were beautiful.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5042
photos
181
followers
164
following
1052% complete
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3834
3835
3836
3837
1165
3838
3839
3840
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is a lovely one.
December 15th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
These are beautiful
December 15th, 2022
Neil
ace
So Christmassy.
December 15th, 2022
