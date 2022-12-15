Previous
Next
Holiday 15 by mittens
Photo 3840

Holiday 15

Poinsettias. I thought these variegated ones were beautiful.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1052% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
That is a lovely one.
December 15th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
These are beautiful
December 15th, 2022  
Neil ace
So Christmassy.
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise