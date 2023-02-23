Sign up
Photo 3908
Flash of red 23
Landscapes.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
for2023
gloria jones
ace
Such great landscape patterns, textures, layers
February 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful landscape and b/w, love the shapes and patterns.
February 23rd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
February 23rd, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely.
February 23rd, 2023
