Flash of red 28 by mittens
Photo 3913

Flash of red 28

Circles.
This is from my archives.
I was worried I would struggle with the February Flash of Red theme but I did okay and it was fun.
Thank you all for your kind comments and favs.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
a fabulous shot to end the month with!
February 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool image to complete month with
February 28th, 2023  
