Photo 3920
Quiet in the park
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags
ace
What a lovely spot for a picnic!
March 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wondetful peaceful scene beautifully captured.
March 7th, 2023
