Previous
Next
Historic church by mittens
Photo 3942

Historic church

The sign on the wall says - United Presbyterian, erected in 1859
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1080% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How lovely, it sure looks newly renovated.
March 29th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🍀 ace
Wow, four years after he American Civil War. t has withstood the years nicely.
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise