Photo 4027
Fun at the park
I liked that there were geese in the water, too.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Corinne C
ace
Oh the swan pedal boats! I'd love to have a ride!
June 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and title, it sure looks like fun.
June 22nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet - looks like fun
June 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fun time for all who participate
June 22nd, 2023
bkb in the city
What a lovely park
June 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot and an appropriate title! Would love to be in one of those peddle boats ( with someone else doing the peddling!! )
June 22nd, 2023
