Previous
Photo 4037
Rainy day
We had crazy weather yesterday with heavy rain off and on. It kept coming in waves.
Took this shot on the way home after having dinner out.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
6
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I am sure you enjoyed your dinner in spite of the dismal weather!
July 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
A lovely weather capture.
July 2nd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow ominous sky!
July 2nd, 2023
KV
ace
You’ve definitely captured the “feel” of the day.
July 2nd, 2023
Lin
ace
Well captured - we are having the same type weather in TN
July 2nd, 2023
Wonderful