Rainy day by mittens
Photo 4037

Rainy day

We had crazy weather yesterday with heavy rain off and on. It kept coming in waves.
Took this shot on the way home after having dinner out.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Joan Robillard ace

Wonderful
July 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I am sure you enjoyed your dinner in spite of the dismal weather!
July 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
A lovely weather capture.
July 2nd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow ominous sky!
July 2nd, 2023  
KV ace
You’ve definitely captured the “feel” of the day.
July 2nd, 2023  
Lin ace
Well captured - we are having the same type weather in TN
July 2nd, 2023  
