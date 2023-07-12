Sign up
Photo 4046
Summertime in the country
Thank you very much for stopping by. I hope everyone is having a good day.
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mark St Clair
ace
Thank you Marilyn! I would love to be in this very spot to experience’
July 12th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely rural capture
July 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Besutiful landscape and colours.
July 12th, 2023
Jo Worboys
A great place to walk and very green
July 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
