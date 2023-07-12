Previous
Summertime in the country by mittens
Photo 4046

Summertime in the country

Thank you very much for stopping by. I hope everyone is having a good day.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Thank you Marilyn! I would love to be in this very spot to experience’
July 12th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely rural capture
July 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Besutiful landscape and colours.
July 12th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
A great place to walk and very green
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise