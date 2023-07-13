Previous
No leaves by mittens
Photo 4047

No leaves

Poor tree.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Darlene ace
Nice capture of this poor tree.
July 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, most of them here look like that now too ;-)
July 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 13th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise