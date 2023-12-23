Sign up
Photo 4208
Holiday 23
We can't have Christmas without Frosty. He's been part of our decorations since my kids were young. Here he is enjoying a nice warm cup of hot chocolate and relaxing by the tree. 😊🌲
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Harry J Benson
ace
Cute
December 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
He made me smile, what a cutie he is.
December 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Frosty looks well fed and comfy on the chair !
December 23rd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
December 23rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Festive and happy :)
December 23rd, 2023
