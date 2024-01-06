Previous
Sunset in front of my house by mittens
Photo 4222

Sunset in front of my house

Some days this January I'm going to use sky photos I took in my first year here on 365 Project and fix them up a little to share again.
This one was from Feb. 2011.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
mittens (Marilyn)
gloria jones ace
Beautiful sunset capture
January 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful sky !
January 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely sky!
January 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful colors in your sky.
January 6th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
I love that time of the day
January 6th, 2024  
