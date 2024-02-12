Previous
Flash of Red 12
Flash of Red 12

Traditional B&W.
Holly Bush. This was taken in January.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
Mags ace
Lovely shapes in all that snow!
February 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
February 12th, 2024  
