Flash of Red 13 by mittens
Flash of Red 13

Traditional B&W.
Covered bridge.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 13th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
I love your covered bridges. It works well in b&w.
February 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot with great contrasts between the solid covered bridge and the fine naked tree branches !
February 13th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Great black & white scene
February 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous covered bridge and capture, looks great on black.
February 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 13th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice lines.
February 13th, 2024  
