Previous
Photo 4260
Flash of Red 13
Traditional B&W.
Covered bridge.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
for2024
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 13th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
I love your covered bridges. It works well in b&w.
February 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot with great contrasts between the solid covered bridge and the fine naked tree branches !
February 13th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Great black & white scene
February 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous covered bridge and capture, looks great on black.
February 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 13th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice lines.
February 13th, 2024
