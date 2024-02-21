Sign up
Photo 4268
Flash of Red 21
Negative space.
Smiley Cup wanted to be part of this week's theme. LOL
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
5
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5559
photos
172
followers
145
following
1169% complete
Tags
mittens-smiley
,
for2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice to see your smiley cup again!
February 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
February 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
This makes me smile!
February 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun and positive image!
February 21st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
February 21st, 2024
