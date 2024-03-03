Previous
Pretty winter day by mittens
Photo 4279

Pretty winter day

This was taken in February.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
eDorre ace
Love the variety of trees and textures
March 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely sunshine on your scene.
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful park under the sun
March 3rd, 2024  
