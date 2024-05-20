Previous
Rhododendron by mittens
Photo 4357

Rhododendron

This big beautiful bush was in someone's yard.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Diana
A wonderful find and capture, I have never seen such a huge bush.
May 20th, 2024  
Corinne C
Wow this is such a gorgeous bush!
May 20th, 2024  
Barb
That is amazing!
May 20th, 2024  
