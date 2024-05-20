Sign up
Previous
Photo 4357
Rhododendron
This big beautiful bush was in someone's yard.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
3
4
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5671
photos
167
followers
148
following
1193% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful find and capture, I have never seen such a huge bush.
May 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is such a gorgeous bush!
May 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
That is amazing!
May 20th, 2024
